Yogi Babu to play the lead actor in Pa Ranjith’s next production venture?

Yogi Babu, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar, will be seen as the lead actor in Pa Ranjith's next production venture.

Following the success of his previous production ventures, it will be fair to say that Pa Ranjith has occupied a comfortable position as a producer. Both his previous two ventures - Pariyaram Perumal and Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu turned out to be critically acclaimed. The director-producer recently announced his next five films as a producer. According to Galatta Media, one of these films will have Yogi Babu as the lead actor. Apparently, the project’s pre-production will be finished in a few weeks.

All the five films will see the collaboration of Neelam Productions, Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films. It is to be noted that the Little Red Car Films was one of the producers of Dhanush’s International film - The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir. Five different directors have been roped in to helm the films announced. Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi and three new directors from Pa Ranjith’s school - Suresh Mari, Franklin Jacob, and Akiran Moses are the directors. However, it has not been announced yet as to which director’s film will have Yogi Babu as the lead actor.

It has been reported in Galatta media that Mari Selvaraj will start his work in Pa Ranjith film after finishing his film with actor Dhanush’s next under the production of Kalaipuli S Thanu. Mari’s film under Neelam Productions will be his third directorial venture. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s last production venture Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was welcomed with tremendous cheer by critics. The film had multiple storylines that meet at one crucial point. Gundu's technical team comprises of music director Tenma, editor Selva RJ and cinematographer Kishore Kumar.

Credits :Galatta Media

