Yogi Babu postpones his wedding reception due to COVID 19 lockdown?

Due to 21-day lockdown in the country to fight a battle against the Coronavirus outbreak, Yogi Babu has reportedly decided to postpone their reception. Reportedly, the couple will postpone the reception and will host it in May.

Yogi Babu, who is a popular face in Kollywood cinema, got married in February to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. The wedding ceremony was attended by Yogi Babu's close friends and family members. Yogi Babu had decided to host a grand reception in Chennai in April for his friends from the industry. Rajinikanth and many other celebs were expected to be a part of their wedding reception. However, due to 21-day lockdown in the country to fight a battle against the Coronavirus outbreak, the couple has reportedly decided to postpone their reception. Reportedly, the couple will postpone the reception and will host in May. The wedding reception was scheduled to be held on 5 April.

While he is yet to react on wedding reception to be postponed, the Tamil comedian and actor will obviously take this step after facing backlash for sending invites. Yogi Babu recently hit the headlines after he invited TN ministers for his wedding reception despite knowing the severe condition of the country due to Coronavirus outbreak. He met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam to invite for his wedding. However, netizens slammed him over the same as the country is fighting against the deadly virus.

On the work front, Yogi Babu was last seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Darbar. He was seen as the sidekick to the superstar. His performance in the film was widely appreciated and his witty comebacks tickled the funny bones of the audience. He also recently finished the shooting his portions in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Maari Selvaraj.

