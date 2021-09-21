Yogi Babu starrer Pei Mai trolled by netizens for copying Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot poster using face swap

The internet is buzzing as the netizens noticed that the Tamil movie Pei Mai starring Yogi Babu literally copied the entire poster of Vicky Kaushal's Hindi movie Bhoot Part one: The Haunted Ship. Using face-swapping technology, Vicky Kaushal’s face has been swapped with Yogi Babu in the Tamil movie poster.

Pei Mai is also a horror movie, so keeping the design, background and everything the same, they only replaced Vicky's face with Yogi Babu and became the hottest topic right now on the internet. Netizens are trolling the Pei Mai makers for lifting the entire poster.

Pei Mai is directed by Sakthi Chidambaram. Mottai Rajendran and yesteryear heroine and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant play ghosts in the movie. The cast includes MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna and Chaams among others. Pei Mai is slated to release in theaters on September 24, 2021.

However, the posters and trailer of Pei Mai were received well from the audience as Yogi Babu served comedy and horror at the point. The trailer showed Yogi Babu chasing ghosts from a ghost, which was the crux of the story.

Bhoot Part one: The Haunted Ship starred Vicky Kaushal alongside Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role. The film was helmed by director Bhanu Pratap Singh and has not performed well at box office as it recieved negative reviews.