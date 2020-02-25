Yogi Babu to team up with Thala Ajith in Valimai; Details inside

Actor Yogi Babu, who was seen with actor Ajith in last year’s megahit movie Viswasam, is all set to team up with Thala Ajith in Valimai too. According to media reports, the actor will be seen as Thala Ajith’s side kick in the H Vinoth directorial. About the movie’s cast, several media reports are emerging. Earlier, it was rumoured that Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen playing baddie in the film, the actor later cleared the air stating that he won’t be seen in the movie.

When Kollywood actor Prasanna was rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the cop drama, the Thupparivaalan actor took to his Twitter account and issued a clarification stating that he has not been roped in to play any role in the film. It was recently revealed that will be seen romancing Ajith on-screen. The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

About the movie’s release some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali next year. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Vada Chennai famed actor Pavel Navageethan, will be seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai. The actor’s performance in the Dhanush starrer was critically acclaimed. Ajith’s two recent movies – Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai were released in 2019 and both of them turned out to be box office hits.