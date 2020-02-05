PHOTOS: Yogi Babu ties the knot with Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony; Check it out

Popular supporting actor Yogi Babu got married to Manju Bhargavi in Thiruthani Murugar temple in a private ceremony.

Yogi Babu, who is a popular face in Kollywood cinema, got hitched today in the early morning. He got married to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, the wedding ceremony was attended by Yogi Babu's close friends and family members. Reports also suggest that the actor will host a grand reception in Chennai in March for his friends in the industry.

On the work front, Yogi Babu was last seen sharing screen pace with Rajinikanth in Darbar. He was seen as the sidekick to the superstar. His performance in the film was widely appreciated and his witty comebacks tickled the funny bones of audience. He also recently finished the shooting his portions in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Maari Selvaraj. Media reports suggest that the marriage is an arranged one. The couple's marriage took place at Yogi Babu's clan temple.

Check out Yogi Babu's wedding photo below:

Meanwhile, the actor was caught up in a controversy recently after the Hindu Makkal Katchi filed a complaint against Yogi Babu for the poster of his upcoming film titled Cocktail. In the poster, the actor can be seen dressed like Lord Murugan. Instead of the peacock that’s usually seen behind the god, what we see behind Yogi Babu is an unusually large sized cockatoo. Yogi can be seen posing with one hand on the hip and the other in the pose of giving a blessing.

