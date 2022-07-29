Dhanush says 'you all have been my pillar of strength' as he pens a note thanking his fans for birthday wishes

Dhanush is an actor who has been expanding his horizons with every passing day. After taking over South, the versatile star is constantly proving his mettle in Bollywood. He even stepped into Hollywood with the much-talked-about spy thriller, The Gray Man. The Maaran actor turned 39 yesterday and many members of the industry including Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Sonam Kapoor took to social media and wished Dhanush on his special day.

Now, the Atrangi Re star took to the micro-blogging site and penned a note, thanking all who wished him on his birthday. He wrote, "I don’t know where to begin from. I want to thank all my well-wishers and friends from the film fraternity who took the time out to wish me. I also want to thank all my fans who wished me, and a BIG hug for your unconditional love encouragement, and support. My fans have been my pillars of support for the past 20 years and I feel very overwhelmed and grateful to see all your wishes. See you soon at the movies."

In the meantime, on Dhanush's birthday, the makers of his Tamil and Telugu bilingual drama Sir unveiled the teaser for his next. The video talks about the life of a junior lecturer, who decides to pick a fight with the education mafia in the country. The teaser further focuses on the importance of education, and the exploitation of teachers.

Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas, Samyuktha Menon is playing the leading lady in the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Dhanush’s next. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas will be seen in secondary roles in the film which is likely to be out by October this year.

