‘You are here only because...': Atlee's wife Priya pens heartening note as Jawan-helmer completes ten years in films

It has been ten years already since Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani, which featured his Jawan actress Nayanthara and Arya in the lead roles. In these ten years, the filmmaker has never had a commercial failure and seems to really be well aware of the pulse of the audience. As Atlee completed ten glorious years in the film industry, during which he worked with some of the biggest stars in the country, wishes poured in for the successful director.

There were many who wished the filmmaker on this milestone, but one wish particularly stood out from the rest. That being his wife, Priya, who has also been a staunch supporter of Atlee.

Priya wishes her husband Atlee to complete ten years in films

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Priya penned a heartfelt note about Atlee’s meteoric rise to success. Priya mentioned that she has witnessed his rise from the very beginning, as she watched him first as a friend and then as his wife. She wrote, “2013 - 2023 Raja Rani - Jawan @Atlee_dir Having seen you as a friend , boyfriend , husband and father now , has been an incredible journey , I have not seen a dedicated and a hard working person like you papa , you are here only because of true hard work , respect and dedication towards your work , happy and proud to be a part of ur journey and will be forever Love u soooo much wishing you one and only happiness forever and ever , MEER AND MUMMA will be by ur side holding pompoms and cheering u always , love u daddaaaa Big Congratulations and wishing you many many many more good things to com ahead "

Atlee’s meteoric rise to pan-Indian success

Atlee began his career as a director with the 2013 film Raja Rani. Before that, he had worked as an assistant director under S Shankar. The Enthiran director’s influence is clearly evident in Atlee’s style of filmmaking and in the way he stages his scenes. Similar to Shankar, Atlee rose to become a successful mainstream director who makes mass films elevating the lead protagonist. After Raja Rani, Atlee directed Theri, Mersal, and Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay before venturing into Hindi cinema, and that too with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

