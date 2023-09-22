‘You continue to...': Ram Charan wishes dad 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed 45 incredible years in the film industry. On this special occasion, the actor received tons of wishes from fans and loved ones, including his son, Ram Charan. The RRR actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated his beloved father on this incredible achievement. Chiranjeevi has been successful in carving a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. Therefore, the actor completing 45 years in cinema is a milestone worth celebrating.

Ram Charan shared a note on his father’s big achievement and thanked his father for inspiring millions of actors who came after him. In a heartfelt statement, the actor thanked his dad for instilling values like discipline and hard work in him. “Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema! What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances. You continue to inspire millions both with your on screen performances and your off screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion…,” said Ram Charan.

Ram Charan congratulates Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in the film industry

Chiranjeevi’s unbelievable journey to superstardom

As Ram Charan mentioned in his statement, there is absolutely no denying the irreplaceable legacy that Chiranjeevi has created in Indian cinema. Even though the actor started his career with Punadhirallu, Pranam Khareedu was released first at the box office. Since his debut in 1978, the actor has continued to be a strong force to be reckoned with. Once, when he was honored in an award ceremony, Chiranjeevi made an impactful speech reflecting back on his career and the reason that he will never stop acting.

He said, “I have been in the film industry for 45 years. Out of these four and a half decades, I spent a decade in politics. For some reason, I had to return to the film industry. At that time, I was skeptical about how people would receive me. I was having doubts because the generation has changed. The amount of love and affection and my position in their hearts remained intact; in fact, they have doubled to my surprise. That’s the bond I have with my fans. I promise my fans that I will never leave the film industry. I will continue acting all my life. I can never quit acting because I’m a slave to the love of Telugu cinema fans.”

