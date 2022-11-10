'You deserve it': Fans are loving how Meghana Raj Sarja is making the most out of her Thailand trip

Meghana Raj Sarja keeps on treating fans with some exciting updates from her life on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a few sneak peeks from her recent vacay to Thailand. Posing in a white top and a big sun hat, she captioned the post, "KOH SAMU." Meghana Raj further shared a picture with her girl gang and also some local food. Fans flooded the comment section with messages asking where her son Raayan is.

For those unaware, her husband and Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on 7th June 2020 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Recently on 17th October, Meghana Raj shared an emotional post on the photo-sharing app, commemorating her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary. She wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja." She also shared an unseen photo from their wedding festivities. The lovebirds can be seen smiling at each other as they dance together.