'You don't know her struggles': Pavithra Gowda’s daughter Khushi REACTS to online criticism in Renukaswamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Pavithra Gowda's daughter Khushi shared a heartfelt note on Instagram addressing the criticism directed at her mother. She expressed her disappointment over the harsh comments and assumptions made about her mother. She penned that people don’t know her mother, her struggles, or the sacrifices she has made for others.

Khushi shared that Pavithra has always prioritized others and silently fought battles. She further mentioned that her mother is more than just a parent. "You don't know her struggles, her sacrifices, or the countless times she's put everyone else before herself," she wrote.

Khushi spoke about how her mother has endured unimaginable pain yet continues to show kindness and grace. She criticized those who judged Pavithra unfairly without understanding her or her actions. Khushi expressed her anguish seeing her mom’s name dragged in the mud and pleaded with people to think before they speak.

Pavithra's daughter revealed that she finds it overwhelming to face such hurtful comments about her mother as she has never intentionally hurt anyone.

"My mom has never done anything to hurt anyone. Not once. She is the kind of person who always looks out for others, even at her own expense. And yet here I am, watching her name being dragged through the mud by people who have no right, no understanding, no heart," Khushi wrote.

Pavithra Gowda, the main suspect in the Renukaswamy murder case, walked out of prison in December last year. As per PTI, the Karnataka High Court recently approved her conditional bail. Alongside her, Darshan and other co-accused were also granted bail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

