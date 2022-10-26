You gave me goosebumps: Rajinikanth calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara 'A masterpiece in Indian cinema'

Rishab Shetty's Kannada film, Kantara has registered phenomenal growth at the box office. With the entire nation talking about it, Kantara is an example of a script done right. The who's who from the film industry is praising the film whose rising success has no boundaries. Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched the film and made sure to tweet about it. "#KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps," wrote Rajinikanth further adding, "Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Replying to Rajinikanth, Rishab wrote, "you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir." Take a look: