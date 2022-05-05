'You have us living by hakuna matata': Dulquer Salmaan pens a super fun birthday note for daughter Maryam

Dulquer Salmaan has penned a heartwarming note for daughter Maryam on her fifth birthday and it's too beautiful to miss. "The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess," DQ wrote on Instagram alongside a few beautiful family photos with Maryam and wife Sufiya.

"5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll ! Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland. We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream," he wrote further.

Take a look:

On the work front, DQ has a list of interesting films in the kitty. He will be seen in Raj & DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, and an untitled film with Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, he has an upcoming Hindi film Chup- Revenge of the Artist, helmed by filmmaker R Balki.