Trisha Krishnan was recently rumored to be getting married to a prominent Malayalam producer. The ‘96 actress took to social media to react, and put an end to the rumors.

Written by S Devasankar Published on Sep 21, 2023   |  05:00 PM IST  |  739
'You know who you are...': Trisha Krishnan slams wedding rumors with Malayalam producer

Trisha is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the South film industries. She was most recently seen as Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, a role which got positive reviews from fans and critics alike. 

Apart from her acting caliber, the Petta actress is known to make the headlines for her relationship and marriage rumors. As per a recent report, Trisha was all set to tie the knot with a prominent Malayalam producer. But, the information turned out to be false. The actress took to her social media to slam the rumors. 

‘DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”, “KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMORING” CHEERS’, the actress wrote on her X (formerly Twitter).

Credits: Trisha Krishnan Twitter (now X)

