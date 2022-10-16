You look wild: Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rana Daggubati wish Prithviraj Sukumaran on birthday
Prithviraj Sukumaran received birthday wishes from Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prabhas, and other celebs as he turned 40 today.
Mollywood heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran has turned 40 today on 16th October, today and his Bro Daddy co-star Mohanlal penned a special birthday wish for him to mark the special day. The superstar dropped a still from the laughter ride and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true. @PrithviOfficial."
Additionally, Prabhas, who will be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the highly-awaited Salaar wished him with the following words, "Wish you a very happy birthday dear @therealprithvi! Looking forward to seeing you on the set of #Salaar." In addition to this, Superstar Mammootty took to the micro-blogging site and posted pictures with the birthday star, "Happy Birthday Dear Raju." Many other celebrities also wished the star on social media.
Check out the posts below:
Apart from doing some memorable work in Mollywood, Prithviraj Sukumaran had also tried to experiment in Bollywood back in 2012 with Aiyyaa alongside Rani Mukerji. Recently, he opened up about his experience of working in the B-town during an exclusive chat with us, "It was a wonderful experience to share the screen with Rani Mukerji and work with director Sachin Kundalkar. I am inundated and grateful with the love and support that my fans from all across the nation are showering on me.”
Up next, Prithviraj Sukumaran is working on the second installment of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2:Empuraan. He will be collaborating with Mohanlal for the third time after Lucifer and Bro Daddy.
He will further front Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham and will portray a migrant worker who lives in Saudi Arabia.
