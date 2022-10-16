You look wild: Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rana Daggubati wish Prithviraj Sukumaran on birthday

Mollywood heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran has turned 40 today on 16th October, today and his Bro Daddy co-star Mohanlal penned a special birthday wish for him to mark the special day. The superstar dropped a still from the laughter ride and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true. @PrithviOfficial." Additionally, Prabhas, who will be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the highly-awaited Salaar wished him with the following words, "Wish you a very happy birthday dear @therealprithvi! Looking forward to seeing you on the set of #Salaar." In addition to this, Superstar Mammootty took to the micro-blogging site and posted pictures with the birthday star, "Happy Birthday Dear Raju." Many other celebrities also wished the star on social media.

