'Your phenomena has pushed...': Nelson Dilipkumar expresses gratitude in note for Rajinikanth and team Jailer

Jailer has turned out to be a huge success at the box office. The film proved to be not just a great comeback for Rajinikanth but also for Nelson Dilipkumar. The filmmaker had previously directed Beast, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Beast did not really connect with the audience, and many fans began attributing Beast’s failure entirely to Nelson. He has proved his naysayers wrong with Jailer and delivered a grand success.

Now that the film has emerged as a blockbuster, the director took to his Instagram handle and posted a long thank-you note for everyone who played a role in making the film a huge success. In his statement, Nelson thanked the media, the entire cast and crew of Jailer, and the fans.

Nelson Dilipkumar pens a heartfelt note after Jailer's success

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nelson wrote, "I take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to everyone involved in making Jailer a massive success. I would like to start by thanking the press and media for your constant love and support. I would also like to extend my thanks to all the distributors and exhibitors of Jailer."

He named the cast and crew of the film one by one and thanked them all. He specifically thanked Jailer’s music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth, and Sun Pictures. He wrote, "Rockstar Anirudh, you have always given me your love and unwavering support. Your music is the soul of Jailer. Thank you so much. Keep rocking and keep inspiring!! None of this would not have been possible if not for Mr Kalanithi Maaran, Ms Kaavya Maaran, Sun Pictures. Thank you for your trust and support. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr Kannan and Mr Sembiyan and the entire Sun Pictures team."

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the presence of Rajinikanth, and therefore, Nelson thanked the actor for giving him the opportunity to direct the superstar. Nelson shared, "Superstar Rajinikanth sir thank you so much for the opportunity. Your energy, commitment, dedication, passion, simplicity and humbleness have always been a learning experience for me and the whole crew. Your phenomena has pushed boundaries, broke records and made Jailer a tremendous success. I shall cherish this to be one of the most treasured experiences of my life."

