Youth on OTT: When and where to watch Ken Karunaas and Priyanshi Yadav’s romantic comedy

Earlier this year, actor Ken Karunas made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy film Youth. He also served as the writer of the movie, which made its theatrical debut in March 2026. After entertaining the audience on the big screen, the coming-of-age love story is finally making its way to OTT. Youth will start streaming on Netflix from April 16, 2026. Read on!

Youth releases on OTT

Tamil-language comic caper, Youth opened up to positive reviews from critics and fans, making it a commercial success at the box office. But if you haven’t enjoyed the film on 70 mm, then you’re in luck. Youth is making its way to Netflix on April 16, 2026.

Making the announcement, the streaming platform shared a poster with the lead actors, Ken Karunaas and Priyanshi Yadav, sitting under a colorful umbrella. The caption read, “Praveen in love with the idea of love. Watch Youth on Netflix, out 16 April, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Check out the post:

About Youth

Ken’s directorial debut, a coming-of-age romantic comedy film, was highly praised, not just by the audience but by many industry stalwarts. Earlier, Suriya and Karthi congratulated him for the film’s success by offering him a bouquet. Sharing the picture with the stars, Karunaas wrote, “Thank you, Suriya sir and Karthi sir… The kid in me will hold this close forever. I will always cherish this moment in my life.”

The producer of the film, Karuppiah C. Ram, also shared some photos and heaped praise on the actor-director. In his note, he mentioned, “The project has truly landed in the right hands as producers.’ Hearing you call Youth a lovely film means a lot to us. Karthi sir, from giving us the first clap at the pooja to now hearing that you enjoyed the film, it feels like a special full-circle moment. From being a fanboy to receiving your appreciation, it feels truly surreal.”

Youth released in theatres on March 19, 2026. It also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Priyanshi Yadav.

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