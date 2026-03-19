Youth Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Ken Karunaas’ coming-of-age comedy drama

Youth, starring Ken Karunaas, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by the actor himself, marking his directorial debut, the coming-of-age comedy-drama appears to have made an impression on the audience. Here’s a look at the reactions.

Youth Twitter Review

A user on social media said that Youth is a lighthearted film that smoothly blends humor with heartfelt moments. The user stated that Ken Karunaas shines as both the lead actor and director, praising the strong supporting cast and soulful music by GV Prakash, and added that Suraj Venjaramoodu is also impressive.

Another netizen commented that watching Youth felt similar to watching Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, but in a school setting. They explained that the first half had the same kind of love and comedy, along with a similar cultural dance mashup, and that the climax focused on father and family emotions.

Moreover, a third user wrote that they loved the film and felt that, more than Ken the actor, Ken the writer stood out. They said that this was the kind of positivity Tamil cinema needed and appreciated that, instead of making something careless in the name of a Gen Z film, it was a well-made, responsible, and politically correct movie. The netizen concluded by expressing their appreciation and encouraging the team to keep going.

Here are the reactions:

Youth follows the story of Praveen, a Class 10 student. Beyond his academics and other aspects of life, he has only one ambition: to find true love. As he struggles to find romance, his life becomes entangled with three girls. At the same time, he must balance his relationship with his mother, who dotes on him, and his father, who has little hope for his son’s future.

Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, Praveen gradually discovers the true meaning of love, which shapes his maturity and outlook on life, forming the central theme of the film.

Written and directed by Dhanush’s Asuran fame Ken Karunaas, the film is also headlined by him. Apart from him, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar , Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

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