Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for Vishal’s cop drama Laththi

Vishal is currently finishing up the shoot for his upcoming cop drama, Laththi. The actor has been keeping the fans hooked by sharing sneak peeks of the action drama on social media. Now, there has been an exciting addition to the film’s core crew. Renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is now onboard and will be composing tunes for Laththi.

Sharing the thrilling news on Twitter, the Veeramae Vaagai Soodum star wrote, “Elated to have our lovely combo back for the #12th time in my career. Welcoming our little maestro n my good friend @thisisysr on board for #Laththi.” The announcement poster features Yuvan Shankar Raja holding a mike. He donned a formal look with a white shirt, black trousers, and a grey waistcoat.

Check out the post below:

Vishal will be working with Yuvan Shankar Raja for the 12th time. These two earlier delivered some masterpieces like Pandem Kodi, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Poojai, Avan Ivan, Abhimanyudu, Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai, Vetadu Ventadu and Thaamirabharani.

A Vinodkumar is helming this film, which stars Sunaina as the leading lady, alongside veteran actor, Prabhu in a pivotal role. Backed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the script for Laththi has been provided by writer Pon Parthiban. Meanwhile, M Balasubramaniem is taking care of the cinematography.

For the unversed, Vishal suffered multiple hairline fractures on his hand as he was rolling an intense action sequence for Laththi in February. The star later visited Kerala to recover and is now back on the set in good health.

