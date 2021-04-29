Yuvan Shankar Raja gives fitting replies to trolls who tried to shame him for sharing a religious quote

Yuvan Shankar Raja shared a religious quote on his Facebook space which received some rude comments by his fans and followers.

Ace music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the most popular music directors in the Kollywood industry. He recently revealed that he is busy composing music for Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai. When fans were desperately waiting for the film’s update, the composer made headlines after he revealed some updates about the film. Now, he has hit the headlines yet again. In one of his usual interaction sessions with his fans, Yuvan shut down the trolls who tried to shame him for a religious post.



Posted by Yuvan Shankar Raja on Monday, April 26, 2021 Yuvan replied to a few comments from his followers for the post and savagely told them to unfollow his page and no one forced them to follow him. When one of the users wrote, “We all follow you because of your music not to hear preaching. Should I follow?” He responded asking the user to unfollow the page. He posted, “No! you don’t need to follow.”

Apart from this, Yuvan also patiently answered a number of trolls and tried to explain them how everyone’s believes are to be respected. However, one of his replies had a huge insight. His reply to yet another troll read, “Let me explain this to you. I’m an Indian. I’m Tamilian. I’m a Muslim. If you think Muslims exist only in Arabia, then that shows your ignorance my brother. Faith and race are two different things. Race and language are two different things. Nationality and religion are two different things. Belief is what is within. If you can’t understand this simple logic. What else would you understand? I have taken my time to explain this to you my fellow Indian brother, because you should cut the crap. Stop with this hate mongering. Peace be upon you.”

