Yuvan Shankar Raja posts an emotional message on completing 23 years in South industry as a composer

As Yuvan Shankar Raja completed 23 years as music composer for South Indian film industry, fans took to Twitter and showered the composer with wishes. He too, posted an emotional message.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the best music composers in the South with his works being predominantly for Kollywood. His soulful tunes and stirring music have made many a music fan go weak in the knees. He made his debut in the South film industry 23 years ago with R Sarathkumar’s Aravindan, which was bankrolled by T Siva of Amma Creations. His highly popular albums include Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Goa, Nerkonda Paarvai amongst others. On the special day, fans and music lovers have been taking to social media to post their wishes for the superstar, who is the son and prodigy of Maestro Ilayaraja.

Yuvan too became emotional and posted a heart-warming tweet. He wrote on Twitter, “This wouldn't have happened if not for your love and encouragement all through these years, your love has only motivated me to go higher and I will. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Alhamdhulillah #23yearsofYuvan #23YearsofYuvanism" While talking during a recent media interaction, he stated that there were hundreds of things that he wants to keep trying. He stated how he found it hard to narrow down in music and he wanted to explore more concepts and genres.

In the same interview, he also spoke about his advice for budding musicians and said keep listening to good music, it has the ability and power to transform you and your moods like nothing else. Yuvan has been roped in to compose music for STR aka Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Maanaadu, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film has an ensemble of star cast including Manoj Baradhiraja, SA Chandrasekar, Premgi Amaren among the others.

