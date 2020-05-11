Yuvan Shankar Raja to Prabhudheva: 10 unforgettable breakups and divorces of Kollywood celebrities

Here are some of the hard-hitting breakups of Kollywood celebrities and how particularly difficult they were to accept.

It goes without saying that failed marriages of our favourite celebrities will always hit us hard. Starting from MGR’s love story to the most recent breakup of STR, whenever we hear celebrities’ breakup stories, it strangely makes us sad. Though the love lives of celebrities end up being a disaster, there were also some quick, memorable romances that had made us happy from time to time. Many celebrities have parted their ways. Today, check out the celeb breakups that were particularly difficult to accept.

1. Kamal Haasan

While Kamal Haasan has been in multiple relationships during different periods of time, one thing that we have need pay attention to is that none of his partners have ever accused him of anything. They have parted ways on good terms. When we were happily seeing Kamal Haasan and Gautami together on various occasions, their sudden breakup came as a shocker.

2. Prabhudheva

The infamous breakup story of Prabhudheva is one of the biggest news yet. The whole story of hookup with Nayanthara and his then-wife Ramlatha’s interviews about Nayanthara will never be forgotten by Kollywood followers. Who would ever forget Nayanthara’s ‘Prabhu’ tattoo and the changes that she made to it after finally finding the love of her life?

3. Yuvan Shankar Raja

In spite of the unbeatable success that he has achieved in his music career, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s love life has been a ride on roller coaster with two failed marriages. He married Sujaya Chandran in 2005, but the marriage ended in divorce just after three months. In 2008, he married Shilpa Mohan, but they also separated. In 2014, Yuvan converted to Islam and got married to Zafrunnisa in Keezhakarai on January 1, 2015. Now he is happy with his wife Zafrunnisa and their daughter, who was born on the same day as his late mother.

4. Radikaa

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s romantic life is yet another topic that Kollywood cinema will never forget. She was in a relationship with actor Prathap Pothen in 1985. The short-lived relationship ended soon, and in 1990, she married a British man Richard Hardy, who is also the father of her first child Rayane. But that marriage ended in 1992. Following years of being a strong single woman, in 2001, she got married to Sarathkumar. Ever since her marriage with Sarathkumar, the couple have been setting goals and they are now one of the most powerful in Tamil cinema and TV.

5. Parthiban - Seetha

Parthiban and Seetha got married in 1990 and the couple has three kids – two biological daughters PS. Abhinaya and PS Keerthana and an adopted son PS Raakhi. They ended their marriage with a divorce in 2001.

6. Raghuvaran - Rohini

Rohini and Raghuvaran have set an example of how dignified couples can be while being friends even after separating. Their marriage happened in 1996 and they parted ways in the year 2004. Even after the divorce, it is well known that they both remained friends until the passing away of Raghuvaran. Rohini, in fact, tweets positively every now and then about her ex-husband even today.

7. Revathi - Suresh Chandra Menon

Actor Revathi and Suresh Chandra Menon tied the knot in 1988 after being in relationship for a while. After about 15 years of marriage, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2012. They parted ways in the same year and officially divorced each other in 2013.

8. Selvaraghavan - Sonia Agarwal

Director Selvaraghavan and Sonia Agarwal fell for each other on the sets of their blockbuster movie, 7/G Rainbow Colony. They tied the knot in 2006 and ended their marriage in 2010 with an official divorce.

9. Vishnu Vishal - Ranjini

Vishnu Vishal’s relationship with Ranjini is yet another infamous story of Kollywood stars. Vishnu and Rajini were in a solid relationship before they got married in 2011. Finally, when things didn't go well for the couple, they ended their relationship in the year 2018.

10. Amala Paul – AL Vijay

After being in love for several years, director AL Vijay and Amala Paul got married in 2014. However, their marriage ended in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences, and they eventually got divorced in 2017.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×