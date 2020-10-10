Yuvan Shankar Raja REVEALS details about Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai

After the makers announced the launch of H Vinod directorial Valimai officially, there has been no official update about the Thala Ajith starrer so far.

Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai is one of the most expected films in Tamil and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in a recent interview said that it will be a mass film when asked about it. Director H Vinoth and Ajith are teaming up for the second time after legal thriller Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith will be seen playing the role of a cop and it is said that his avatar would be very different from his other police roles that he has played.

The latest news from the music director has increased the expectations among the fans since there has been no new announcements from the filmmakers about the film after its initial launch. Recently, the film’s shooting was resumed in Chennai without actor Ajith after being on halt due to the pandemic situation. RX100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda was seen filming and it was reported that a racing sequence has been shot. However, the makers are yet to announce the actor’s starring in the film officially.

Reports suggest that the film will feature three female leads, which include , Ileana D'Cruz and . Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP. This film marks the second collaboration of the famous producer with the actor-director duo after Nerkonda Paarvai. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with more official updates regarding the film’s progress in the coming days.

Credits :The Times Of India

