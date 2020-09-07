Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj set the internet on fire with ‘I don’t know Hindi’ T shirts; See PHOTOS

Soon after their photos came up online, fans too shared their photos in such T shirts and the trend instantly took over Twitter.

T-shirts carrying the words ‘I do not know Hindi’ and similar other messages supporting Tamil were trending on social media after BJP State Treasurer SR Sekar criticised actor Shanthnu and his wife Keerthi for wearing t-shirts that mentioned ‘I do not know Hindi’. As soon as this happened, several actors and other Kollywood personalities started posting their photos on Twitter with similar t-shirts. In the micro blogging website, the hashtag, ‘I don’t know Hindi’ got close to 2 lakh tweets.

Popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s photo with a t-shirt which had a similar message also surfaced online. In the photo, Yuvan was seen along with a young actor, ‘Metro’ Shirish, wearing t-shirts with the message that they are Tamil-speaking Indians and do not know Hindi. Yuvan, an accomplished composer himself, and son of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, was seen wearing a t-shirt with an image of Thiruvalluvar and “I am a Thamizh pesum Indian” printed on it, while Shirish’s t-shirt had ‘Hindi Theriyadhu Poda’ (I do not know Hindi. Go man). Shirish shared the picture and captioned it, “deep in discussion, good things on our way”.

It should be noted that recently, a news went viral on social media, where a humiliating incident that happened to director Vetrimaaran was narrated. Apparently, the director was humiliated at New Delhi airport when he said that he does not know Hindi. Apparently, he was on his way to receive the National Award for his film Aadukalam when the incident happened.

