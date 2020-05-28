Yuvan Shankar Raja uncertain about Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan's release; hints at a further delay

The makers of the much-awaited drama Maamanithan still have not announced a release date of the film, hinting at a further delay.

The south film, Maamanithan had started work in the year 2018. But, due to various reason has not yet hit the big screen. Now, according to the latest news update, the producer of the film, Yuvan Shankar Raja is still uncertain about the release of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The music direction of the southern film is done by musical legend, Ilayaraja. The south director Seenu Ramasamy has helmed the film and will feature the Vikram Vedha actor in the lead. The makers of the much-awaited drama Maamanithan still have not yet announced a release date of the film, hinting at a further delay.

The fans are left wondering as to when will the Vijay Sethupathi starrer will hit the theatres. On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay in the highly anticipated drama called Master. The film is helmed by the Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film Master to hit the big screen. The film was slated to hit the theatres in April. But, due to the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been postponed. The first look of Master had received a lot of positive response from the fans.

The second look poster of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in an intense look. The second look poster of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and followers.

