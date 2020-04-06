Yuvan Shankar Raja wants to get rid of THIS along with COVID 19; Check it out

Taking to Instagram stores, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja stated that he would want people to get rid to stupidity along with COVID 19.

Kollywood’s one of the most famous music directors Yuvan Shankar Raja took to his social media space and shared that he would want stupidity to be gotten rid of, along with COVID 19. Taking to Instagram stories, he shared the same at a time when videos of people gathering in groups to burst crackers on April 5th at 9 PM surfaced. It is to be noted that several celebrities have been sharing their photos and videos of lighting diyas and candles, extending their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 baje 9 minute cause.

On the work front, Yuvan Shankar Raja made the headlines recently after he rendered his voice to a song for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Titled Antha Kanna Pathaka, the romantic rumber is expected to feature Vijay and Malavika Mohanan. When the news surfaced that Yuvan has sung a song for the Vijay starrer, it took over the internet, as the music composer’s last song for Vijay was for Pudhiya Geethai, which was released in the year 2003.

Meanwhile, Yuvan has been roped in to compose music for STR aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also has senior actors including Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekhar. Critically acclaimed actor SJ Suryah will be seen as a cop in the film. Other cast include Kalyani Priyadarshini for female lead, Premgi Amaren, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany among the others.

