Yuvarathnaa director Santhosh Ananddram to make Puneeth Rajkumar's biopic? Here's what he said

The demise of Puneeth Rajkumar has left a huge void among fans and celebs of the Kannada industry. While he was last seen in Yuvarathnaa before the pandemic, fans were eagerly excited for his next projects but this unfortunate incident happened. A fan asked director Santhosh Ananddram to make Puneeth's biopic, the Raajakumaara director gave a reply, leaving fans in hope.

A fan took to Twitter and wrote, "@SanthoshAnand15 sir please do a biopic on Appu sir..u have seen him closely and experienced his love n values. So please," said the fan, and to this Santhosh Ananddram would say: "I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen #appusirliveson". Indeed, if Puneeth Rajkumar's life were to be made into a film, one could reckon that Santhosh Ananddram would be one of the best suited for the job."

I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen #appusirliveson https://t.co/ivcPkm7HyF — Santhosh Ananddram (@SanthoshAnand15) November 21, 2021

Santhosh and Puneeth Rajkumar are very close as they worked together for two blockbuster films. In 2017, the duo collaborated and gave blockbuster film Rajaakumaraa and four years later yet again with Yuvarathnaa. Prior to Puneeth's tragic passing, the third collaboration with Santhosh Ananddram was on the cards for the actor.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was waiting for the release of his film James, which will now reportedly hit the theatres on his birth anniversary, March 17. He also had another movie titled Dvitva with Pawan Kumar, which was supposed to begin shooting this month.