Yuvarathnaa: Puneeth Rajkumar packs a punch in the trailer of the Santhosh Ananddram directorial

The trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film Yuvarathnaa directed by Santhosh Ananddram was released by the makers.
The trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa was released by the film’s makers, Hombale Films. Starring Sayyeshaa as the leading lady, Prakash Raj and Dhananjay in the key supporting roles, the trailer was released on  20 March amidst huge expectations. The film will be released in Kannada and Telugu languages. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the music of the power packed entertainer is composed by sensational music director Thaman S.

With the trailer, it is understood that the film will point out the flaws in the education system. The trailer also showed us some glimpses of the chemistry between Puneeth and Sayyeshaa, indicating that the film has also explored romance in its action packed plot. It is reported that Prakash Raj will be seen playing as a dean in the film. In the beginning of the trailer, he can be heard saying, “Education is not a business, it is a service.”

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Marakkar Arabbikadalinte Simham, Jersey to Asuran; South films full winners list

It is reported that Puneeth will be seen as a student who becomes a police officer. As per the synopsis shared by Hombale Films, it is expected that the story will revolve around a government-aided institution RK University which is soon going to complete its 50th anniversary of establishment. However, unexpected turns take place due to which the institution is shut down. “Will RK University restore its lost glory?” reads the caption in the trailer. Yuvarathnaa will have a theatrical release on 1 April.

