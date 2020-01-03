Yuvarathnaa: Puneeth Rajkumar's new look from the movie generates curiosity; Check it out

The first look from Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa has been released on social media much to the excitement of the fans. Read further to know more about the same.

We all have officially entered 2020 and are awaiting the release of many anticipated movies which have been the talk of the town since last year. The latest movie which has been able to create a lot of buzz in the media is the Kannada movie Yuvarathnaa starring promising actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The action flick set off fresh excitement among all the fans ever since its inception who are now waiting eagerly for its release into the silver screen soon.

Now, the new – look poster of Puneeth from the movie has further piqued the interest of the audiences about its storyline. The poster seems to be quite intriguing and showcases Puneeth in a completely different avatar. What has actually caught our attention is the spooky skeleton that holds him from behind in Vikram and Betaal style. These two elements in the newly released poster have made people cracking many heads now! For the unversed, Puneeth portrays the role of college student in Yuvarathnaa.

Check out the first look of Puneeth Rajkumar from Yuvarathnaa below:

Apart from the Puneeth, the movie also stars Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Yuvarathnaa has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The movie also marks the debut of Sayyeshaa in the Kannada film industry. It is scheduled to be released in the month of April this year.

