Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Full Winners List: Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe, Samantha, Nayanthara, Ajith win

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 took place yesterday, January 5th in Chennai and the star-studded night was attended by who's who from the Kollywood film industry. Dhanush, Thala Ajith, Samantha Akkineni, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kamal Haasan among others graced the awards ceremony. 2019 was a year for Tamil cinema as it witnessed many hit films like Asuran, Bigil, Super Deluxe, Viswasam, Kanaa and Petta among many. Ajith received 'Most Empowering performer of the decade' from producer Boney Kapoor.

Samantha Akkineni received Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe. Kamal Haasan received Pride of Indian Cinema award while National Award-winning music director AR Rahman bagged Pride of Indian Music. The Best Choreographer award went to Prabhudeva for Rowdy Baby song in Maari 2. Aishwerya Rajesh bagged the Best Actor Female for Kanaa. Check out the full winners' list of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020.

Best Editor - Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe

Best Art Director - Vijay Athi Nathan for Super Deluxe

Best Debut Director - Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Padmapriya for Megadoodham in Airaa

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - George Maryam for Kaithi

Best Choreographer - Prabhudeva for Rowdy Baby song in Maari 2

Best Debut Actor (Female) - Lijomol Jose for Sivappu Manjal Pachai

Best Lyricist - Thamarai for Kannana Kanney from Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram Kannana Kanney from Viswasam

Best Music Director - Anirudh Ravichander for Petta

Favourite Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi

Best Debut Actor (Male) - Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma

Best Director - Vetri Maaran for Asuran

Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special - Samantha Akkineni for Super Deluxe

Most Socially Responsible Actor - Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actor Male: Dhanush for Asuran

Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Favourite Movie: Viswasam

Favourite Actor Female: Nayanthara for Viswasam

Best Supporting Actor Female: Ramya Krishnan for Super Deluxe

Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Comali

Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Hassan

Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman

Best Playback Singer Female: Shreya Ghoshal for NGK movie’s ‘Anbe Peranbe’ song.

Best Cinematographer: Vijay Karthik Kannan for Aadai

