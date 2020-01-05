Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Full Winners List: Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe, Samantha, Nayanthara, Ajith win
Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 took place yesterday, January 5th in Chennai and the star-studded night was attended by who's who from the Kollywood film industry. Dhanush, Thala Ajith, Samantha Akkineni, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kamal Haasan among others graced the awards ceremony. 2019 was a year for Tamil cinema as it witnessed many hit films like Asuran, Bigil, Super Deluxe, Viswasam, Kanaa and Petta among many. Ajith received 'Most Empowering performer of the decade' from producer Boney Kapoor.
BEAUTY QUEEN #Nayanthara #LadySuperstar
#ZeeCineAwards#Valimaii #No1StarInKollywoodVIJAY #No1BiggestStarInKwAJITH pic.twitter.com/MU7Pkj6gxt
— Nayanthara Diana (@nayandiana) January 5, 2020
Most Empowering Performance of The Decade #ThalaAjith at #ZeeCineAwards #ZEECineAwards2020 #valimai #Viswasam #Valimai#ValimaiDiwali pic.twitter.com/caw2njytO7
— Deepan_sp (@Deepansp4) January 5, 2020
#ZeeCineAwards#spreadsudeepism #kotigobba3 pic.twitter.com/9LjlCvOp0S
— kiccha rakshith #Kotigobba3 (@RAKSHIT01281326) January 5, 2020
Best Editor - Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe
Best Art Director - Vijay Athi Nathan for Super Deluxe
Best Debut Director - Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Padmapriya for Megadoodham in Airaa
Best Supporting Actor (Male) - George Maryam for Kaithi
Best Choreographer - Prabhudeva for Rowdy Baby song in Maari 2
Best Debut Actor (Female) - Lijomol Jose for Sivappu Manjal Pachai
Best Lyricist - Thamarai for Kannana Kanney from Viswasam
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram Kannana Kanney from Viswasam
Best Music Director - Anirudh Ravichander for Petta
Favourite Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi
Best Debut Actor (Male) - Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma
Best Director - Vetri Maaran for Asuran
Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special - Samantha Akkineni for Super Deluxe
Most Socially Responsible Actor - Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actor Male: Dhanush for Asuran
Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Favourite Movie: Viswasam
Favourite Actor Female: Nayanthara for Viswasam
Best Supporting Actor Female: Ramya Krishnan for Super Deluxe
Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Comali
Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Hassan
Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman
Best Playback Singer Female: Shreya Ghoshal for NGK movie’s ‘Anbe Peranbe’ song.
Best Cinematographer: Vijay Karthik Kannan for Aadai
Add new comment