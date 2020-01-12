Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde win big

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 took place yesterday, January 11th. Mega Star Chiranjeevi won the best leading actor (male) for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while the award for best actor in leading role (Female) was bagged by Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby.

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 took place yesterday, January 11, 2020, and it sure turned out to be a star-studded affair with the who's who of the industry in attendance. Present at the event were the likes of Samantha Akkineni, Neil N Mukesh, Pooja Hegde, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, and many others. 2019 sure saw some of the finest films in Telugu including the likes of Maharshi, Oh Baby, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, iSmartShankar, and many others.

Samantha Akkineni won big as she was awarded the best actor in the leading role (female) for her performances in Majili and Oh Baby while megastar Chiranjeevi received the award for the Best actor in the leading role (male) for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Other films that also did well include iSmarthShankar, Maharshi, and many others. While Pooja Hegde was awarded the favourite actress of the year, Nani won the favourite actor male for Jersey.

Check out the full winner list for Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020:

Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey

Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Best Comedian award – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura

Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho

Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasani

Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi

Best Producer of the year award – Charmee Kaur for iSmartShankar

Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmartShankar

Best Music Director award – ManiSharma for iSmartShankar

Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Mega Star Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby

Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade

Life Time Achievement award – Kala Tapaswi K Viswanath Garu

Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasani

Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade

Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy

Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura

