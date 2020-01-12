Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde win big
Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 took place yesterday, January 11, 2020, and it sure turned out to be a star-studded affair with the who's who of the industry in attendance. Present at the event were the likes of Samantha Akkineni, Neil N Mukesh, Pooja Hegde, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, and many others. 2019 sure saw some of the finest films in Telugu including the likes of Maharshi, Oh Baby, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, iSmartShankar, and many others.
Samantha Akkineni won big as she was awarded the best actor in the leading role (female) for her performances in Majili and Oh Baby while megastar Chiranjeevi received the award for the Best actor in the leading role (male) for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Other films that also did well include iSmarthShankar, Maharshi, and many others. While Pooja Hegde was awarded the favourite actress of the year, Nani won the favourite actor male for Jersey.
Thankyou #zeecineawardstelugu for my best actor award #majili #ohbaby .. I hope I always get lucky with such amazing films and I hope my directors always push me to be better .. not everyday is roses and sunshine .. there are some days when I feel I just don’t have it in me .. I am glad that I have the strength to get over such days.. the strength to believe that tomorrow will be better.. because it really is going to be better . I wish that strength for all of you love you
Check out the full winner list for Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020:
Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey
Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey
Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi
Best Comedian award – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura
Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho
Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasani
Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi
Best Producer of the year award – Charmee Kaur for iSmartShankar
Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmartShankar
Best Music Director award – ManiSharma for iSmartShankar
Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Mega Star Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby
Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade
Life Time Achievement award – Kala Tapaswi K Viswanath Garu
Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasani
Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade
Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy
Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura
