Zero balance to making it to Forbes: When Vijay Deverakonda revealed he didn't even have Rs 500 in bank

Arjun Reddy fame and son of Telugu TV director Govardhan Rao, Vijay Deverakonda has made it big in the film industry. The heartthrob has earned a massive fan following not only down South but also among the Hindi audience. However, the road to success was not an easy one for Vijay Deverakonda. Well, he has gained immense popularity as a 'Rowdy' and has even made it to the ‘Forbes India 30 under 30 list’. In fact, the only young actor from Tollywood to make it Forbes.

He inspired thousands of followers with his success story. The Geetha Govindham actor had revealed his struggle story which only inspired him to work hard. After achieving a huge feat in 2019, Deverakonda had tweeted, "I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later - Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. (sic)"

I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later -

Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. pic.twitter.com/6EVUJwmeZA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2019

Vijay Deverakonda stepped into the film industry by playing a supporting role in Nani's Yevade Subramanyam and since then, there has been no looking back. Having worked in both Telugu and Tamil movies, Deverakonda has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

The Dear Comrade star is currently looking forward to his much-talked-about Pan India project, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday. of Dharma Productions is backing the Hindi version of the film.

