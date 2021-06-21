Soyeon features as a chef in the concept teaser video for her first mini album Windy

The rapper is coming back with a unique fresh concept. Read more to know about it.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon is set to make a solo comeback with her mini album ‘Windy’. A concept teaser video was dropped recently featuring Soyeon in a chef’s attire adorned with a cute tiny chef hat. She makes a burger where she cheekily replaces the lettuce with fries. The burger is part of a meal from the restaurant named ‘Windy’. The unique concept is apt for a fresh summer comeback of this renowned rapper.

Soyeon, who will debut as JEON SOYEON, is the leader, main rapper and center of the girl group (G)I-DLE. The band under Cube Entertainment consists of six members: Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Yuqi and Shuhua. They debuted in 2018 with the extended play ‘I Am’ and since then have been rising in popularity to become one of the most successful girl groups who have not come from any of the big three companies. This is why they are also known to be monster rookies. Soyeon has also participated in writing the majority of their title songs along with Minnie and Yuqi which is also what makes the group unique from other female acts. With the 2020 album ‘Dumdi Dumdi’, (G)I-DLE broke the single album sales record to make it the second best selling girl group single album of all time.

Soyeon was initially a participant of Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar who gained fame through the shows and debuted as a soloist with ‘Jelly’ and ‘Idle Song’. She then joined the group and has since then participated in several activities and collaborations. Soyeon’s first mini album ‘Windy’ will be released on July 5, 2021.

