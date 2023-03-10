So!YoON! discusses new album Episode1, talks about working with BTS’ RM

So!YoON! is a member of South Korean rock band SE SO NEON. The artist dropped a teaser for her upcoming single ‘Smoke Sprite’ featuring BTS rapper RM. The teaser’s aesthetic is in direct alignment with SE SO NEON’s usual discography but still manages to offer something refreshing. The nine-second long teaser consists of a series of clips from the song. The single will be released on March 14, 2023 at 6 pm KST.

Hwang So Yoon, fondly known by her stage name So!YoON!, is one of the three people that currently constitute SE SO NEON. SE SO NEON originally had Hwang So Yoon and Gangto as its two members. They were later joined by bassist Fancy Moon. Following some structural improvisations, the group now consists of Hwang So Yoon, Park Hyun Jin and U-su. The group’s signature genres include jazz, blues and psychedelic rock.

‘Smoke Sprite’ Teaser

A teaser for So!YoON! and RM’s collaborative single ‘Smoke Sprite’ was dropped on March 8, 2023 on SE SO NEON’s official YouTube channel. The teaser is short, crisp and leaves a lasting effect. Adorned with sequin dresses and snowy mountains, the teaser is jam-packed with signature Indie rock frames. It will be interesting to see RM’s powerful rap alongside the exquisitely dark aesthetics of SE SO NEON’s music.

BTS’ RM in 2023

RM marked the end of 2022 with a phenomenal collaboration with alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger. Following the release of their single Sexy Nukim, RM released his debut album ‘Indigo’. The album consists of 10 tracks and is adorned with appearances by some really popular artists including Epik High and Kim Sa Wol. One of the tracks on the album, ‘Wildflower’ was introduced as Indigo’s lead single. A music video for the same was also released by HYBE LABELS. The song currently has over 50 million views on its official music video.

BTS members other than RM are currently all busy with their solo projects surrounding music, brand collaborations and variety shows. SUGA has an upcoming world tour that will take him around Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Jimin has just become the face of Dior and Tiffany & Co. J-Hope on the other hand has just dropped his collaborative single with his longtime idol American rapper J. Cole. V recently joined the cast of South Korean variety cooking show Seojin’s alongside Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik.

