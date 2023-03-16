So!YoON!’s track Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM tops iTunes Charts in 62 countries like Australia and more

The title song 'Smoke Sprite' of the So!YoON!’s new album topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. The title song 'Smoke Sprite' is a song that garnered more attention with BTS RM's participation in featuring, writing lyrics, and composing. As a result, it became a hot topic among music fans at home and abroad, with more than 10,000 comments on an Instagram post that edited some scenes of the music video in which Hwang So Yoon and RM appeared together. As soon as the sound source was released, RM also announced the news of the release on his Instagram story and announced the countdown to release!

This full album is the first release in about 4 years since the first full album 'So!YoON!' in 2019. It contains 11 songs completed in collaboration with domestic and foreign artists. As previously announced, RM, the leader of the global supergroup BTS, participated in the feature, lyrics, and composition of the title song 'Smoke Sprite'. In addition, singer-songwriter Park Ji Yoon, producer TERIM, American singer-songwriter Nick Hakim, DOCSKIM of 'Seotaiji Band', American composer Jon Nellen, producer Fisherman, singer-songwriter Shin Se Ha, producer Kim Do Eon, and musician Jeon Kwang Jae of the music label 8-Ball Town contributed.

RM and So!YoON!:

In particular, there are musicians who have a connection with RM, drawing attention. Park Ji Yoon worked on 'No.2' on RM's first official album 'Indigo' released in December of last year, and Dakskim has been steadily working with BTS and RM. Hwang So Yoon and RM's relationship dates back to February 2019. At the time, BTS received 'Song of the Year' and 'Musician of the Year' for 'Fake Love' at the '16th Korean Popular Music Awards', and at that time, Hwang Hwang-yoon was the presenter.

