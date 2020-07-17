Space Force: Netflix series starring Steve Carell as General Mark R Naird to get a second season?

The latest news update about the Netflix series which was presented by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, will reportedly get a second season.

The Netflix comic series called Space Force featured Steve Carell as the tough General Mark R Naird. The latest news update about the Netflix series which was presented by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, will reportedly get a second season. There is a strong buzz going around that Netflix has renewed the comic series for its second season. The series saw Steve Carell as General Mark R Naird become the head of Space Force which is a new wing of the United States Armed Forces.

The new wing which is the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces has new aims and goals with respect to space and what all can be achieved in that zone. The news of Netflix renewing Space Force for its second season has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and viewers of the Netflix drama. News reports also state that Space Force is not the only series which has been renewed. According to latest news reports, Netflix has also renewed Warrior Nun, Ozark, and Fate: A Winx Saga. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation about the new season of Space Force.

The comic series which had ample sarcastic jibes, also featured, Friends star Lisa Kudrow as General Mark R Naird's wife. The series was particularly funny as Steve Carell's character General Mark R Naird gets to head Space Force when he actually wanted to head Air Force.

