Space Force: PM Narendra Modi gets name dropped as Steve Carell's series celebrates India's space achievements

For an entire episode in Space Force titled The Spy, we see Steve Carell's character Mark Naird trying to find a mole within his department for possibly leaking information to India while also celebrating the country's space achievements.

Netflix's latest outing, Space Force, sees Steve Carell back as the funny guy we know and have loved over the years. As Mark Naird, Steve plays a character who has been assigned to head the Space Force and put 'Boots on the Moon' by 2024. From talking about K-pop bands to mentioning the United States President's penchant for tweets (Without mentioning the 'T' word!), Space Force tries its hand at being woke AF. However, there was one episode, in particular, that had us partly amused and partly going wtf!

Titled The Spy, Space Force Ep 6 sees Mark tackling a major problem within his department as there could be a spy leaking credible information to India. Given that the US President is not at all happy with India launching a rocket successfully by using the Pegasus fin system as the exhaust mount, which was designed in the US, Naird was a man on a mission. On the run against time to catch the mole before the President loses his mind, Mark and Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) go on a hunt to find the spy.

They tackle employee Baxter at his office and steal his phone to find any traces of leaking information about the Space Force to India. Mark is heard saying, "Okay, let's see who you've been feeding information to. Prime Minister Modi, perhaps?" Yes, PM Modi got name-dropped on Space Force.

While we won't spoil who the spy is, India is later shown in a good, smarter note so there's that while their achievements in space have been lauded.

