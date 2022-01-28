Space Force Season 2 Trailer: Steve Carell and his team return for more space program shenanigans

The Office. The trailer showcased a star-studded cast with Space Force season 2 trailer is here! Today, i.e. on January 27, Netflix released the trailer and it is promising a season filled with laughs and cackles. The Space Force series is a sitcom by the screenwriter Greg Daniels of the iconic TV series,. The trailer showcased a star-studded cast with Steve Carrell , John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and Ben Schwartz.

Season 2 of Space Force is set to release on February 18 and fans are ready. However, the setup of the show is similar to that of The Office and is also a workplace comedy. The first season had received mixed reviews with some on board with this new rendition of The Office and others decided to stick with the OG. Fans are hopeful for this next season as any expert sitcom-mer would know that a sitcom only gets better, the more you watch it.

In the trailer, Steve Carrell's character Mark R. Naird can be seen being accused of treason and his space force on the verge of getting shut. Interestingly, this season will follow the cast as they have an ultimatum of 5 months to prove themselves. As directed by the White House they will attempt to send American boots on the moon once again, on short notice, in order to achieve total space dominance.

Watch the trailer for Space Force season 2 below: