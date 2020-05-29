  1. Home
Space Force Twitter Review: Netizens are ecstatic with Steve Carell's latest comedy act, say 'The man is back'

Netflix dropped its latest comedy Space Force starring Steve Carell and seems to have delighted fans of popular sitcom The Office. Find out why below.
Apart from its quirky tales and zombie thrillers, Netflix dropped its latest comedy Space Force on Friday and seems to have delighted fans of popular sitcom The Office. Starring Steve Carell in the leading role has been enough reason for many fans of the hugely popular US sitcom to return to Netflix and begin watching this comedy. While comparing Space Force to the legendary The Office would be unfair, fans are loving this new refreshing version of Steve Carell. Scores of netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first few episodes of the show. 

As General Mark Naird, Steve plays a character who has been assigned to head the Space Force and put 'Boots on the Moon' by 2024. The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz among others. The combination of Friends star Lisa sharing screen space with Steve seems like another major exciting point among fans. 

A Twitter user termed it as, "When The office met Friends. #SPACEFORCE." Reviewing the series, one user shared, 'Oh this is amazing @netflix #SpaceForce absolutely AMAZING cast! This is just perfect!!!." While another one said, "Yeah, #SpaceForce on @Netflix is going to be great. Immediately busts on the Coast Guard, someone did their homework." 

Check out what netizens think of Space Force: 

Will you be watching Space Force this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.   

