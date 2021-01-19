Space Sweepers Trailer: Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri and team set aside their greed to save the world

Space Sweepers has released a new trailer which reveals a lot more about the Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer. The South Korean flick is set to release on February 5.

As previously revealed, Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's upcoming movie Space Sweepers is releasing on Netflix. The movie, which was set to release in theatres, was delayed a few times owing to the pandemic before the decision to release it online was made. As fans across the globe wait for the movie's release, the online streaming platform has released a new trailer to give fans a better look at the South Korean movie. The new trailer features a lot more new footage.

While it was previously revealed that Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin are space junk collectors who come across a humanoid robot named Dorothy. The weapon of mass destruction comes in the form of a child. The previous trailer had revealed that the team plans on selling the weapon for a jaw-dropping amount. However, the new trailer reveals that the group's intentions change when peak into the black market and realise the consequences of selling the humanoid.

However, they realise that there is more to the humanoid than just money and a change of hearts leads to the team shifting gears from small-time junk collectors to guardians of the space and attempt to foil the plans of destructions. Will they survive the insane space attacks and emerge victoriously? You'll have to wait and watch. Check out the trailer below:

Via Soompi, director Jo Sung Hee revealed he wanted to show that coming together in harmony was true "victory." “Although the world is divided between upper and lower classes, there are no class divisions on The Victory and they abide by the value of being together and belief that everyone is precious. I wanted to show that being unified together in harmony is the true ‘victory,'" he said.

Space Sweepers is set to release on February 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki learned about Space Sweepers 9 years ago: Thought concept was new; Attracted to the challenge

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×