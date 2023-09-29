Spanish singer Rosalía shares sneak-peek from BLACKPINK Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance

BLACKPINK Lisa had a successful first day at her debut cabaret performance at the legendary Crazy Horse Paris. Lisa was shown support by her fellow teammates as well as by her celebrity friend Rosalía who is a Spanish singer. Lisa's dominating power as an idol and presence is reflected by the fact that fans are eager to know every tiny bit of information from her performance.

Spanish singer Rosalía attends Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance

Rosalía attended the second half of Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance because prior to this she was seen attending a fashion show next to Kylie Jenner in the front row. The venue where Lisa's performance was held has a strict policy of no photographs or videos to be captured hence any glimpse from the event is a blessing in disguise. Rosalía took to her Instagram to hype up her celebrity friend Lisa for her cabaret debut show. She shared a glimpse from the performance event by putting up a story tagging Lisa and writing 'The best' in the caption.

She also shared some more moments in an Instagram post where she shared a picture clicked with Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. BLACKPINK's Lisa reciprocates the gesture by sharing it on her Instagram story.

BLACKPINK Lisa teases day two after a successful first-day performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa wrapped up her first day at the Crazy Horse Paris performance. Prior to her first day, Lisa had shared a few moments in an Instagram post on her account. She looked happy and cheerful. BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo attended the performance to show support for their maknae's cabaret debut along with Spanish singer Rosalía attending. Lisa took to her Instagram account to share anticipation for her second day of performance by posting a story captioned 'Ready for Day 2?' Lisa's performance witnessed a selling out of tickets as soon as they were out proving her strong influence as an artist.

