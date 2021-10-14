Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story Teaser: WATCH glimpse of Kay Kay Menon aka Himmat Singh's gripping backstory

One of the successful action-packed spy thriller shows is Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops and now, its new season is all set to drop soon. On Thursday, the teaser for Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story dropped and it featured the backstory of Kay Kay Menon's character Himmat Singh. How Himmat Singh became who he was at the end of season 1, is what we will get to see in the upcoming season of Special Ops. The 45-second teaser features Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and a few other actors.

The teaser dropped on Disney+Hotstar's social media handles with a caption, "Himmat Singh is back! And this time we're going back in time with him. Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps1.5" In the video, we get to hear Vinay Pathak narrate Himmat aka Kay Kay Menon's backstory on the show. Packed with action, drama and suspense, season 1.5 of Special Ops certainly seems interesting. As soon as the teaser dropped, fans of the show were left excited to see Kay Kay Menon back with a bang as Himmat Singh.

Take a look:

Talking about the all-new universe, Special Ops 1.5 director Neeraj Pandey said, "We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation. We’re excited to expand this universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat at Story on Disney+ Hotstar before the second season." Further, Producer Shital Bhatia added, "Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics of Special Ops 1.5 was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it."

While the release date of the show has been kept under wraps, fans of the show are now excited to see how Himmat became the formidable spy. The show's previous season also had received a lot of from the audience.

