Special Ops 1.5: Kay Kay Menon on the influence of OTT platforms: Audience has the button in their hand

Kay Kay Menon led Special Ops new season titled Special Ops 1.5 is coming to the screen. The first season of the show was quite popular and was deeply appreciated by the audience and critics alike. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Kay Kay spoke about revealing the backstory of his character in Special Ops 1.5 and tracing his origin story. Kay Kay said, “t has been very interesting as it is Himmat’s origin story. I just had to be myself and play the youth that I am.”

Kay Kay Menon also spoke about the tremendous influence of OTT platforms on content creation and how the audience has the power to lift up a show or a film if they deem fit. He said, “There is a particular way in which things function in our country. Perhaps, I personally would have fallen short of it, I don’t know. But with OTT, the audience has the button in their hand. So, it becomes much more of a level playing field, so they have a choice of what they are watching, what they want to watch.”

Kay Kay added by saying, “I seriously believe that every person in the audience is very intelligent and I don’t think if a person is watching a film on iPad or computer, they would stand up and start dancing like the audience does to a “Sheila Ki Jawani” in theatres. That is a mass behavior, individually, people are quite sorted. So, it works for us over there, as we are catering to that style of storytelling, that style of performances.”

