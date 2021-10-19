Special Ops 1.5 Trailer Out: Kay Kay Menon is back in action with his team & promises gripping action
The trailer chronicles the origin story of the agent, played by Kay Kay Menon. It goes back in time to 2001 and explores the incidents and circumstances that made Himmat Singh into the man and special agent that he is today. Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan are the new addition and they are seen in the trailer also. Kay Kay Menon has impressed his fans with his performance in the trailer. He has even changed his get up also for the role.
Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, the actor writes, “Special Ops 1.5 trailer. Get set to back in time and learn his story - #HimmatIsBack with #HotstarSpecials #SepcialOps 1.5. All episodes streaming from Nov 12th only on @disneyplushotstar.”
Watch the trailer here:
