Special Ops 1.5 Trailer Out: Kay Kay Menon is back in action with his team & promises gripping action
Web series Special Ops is back with its second season. The trailer has been released as Special Ops 1.5. Starring Kay Kay Menon, creator Neeraj Pandey decided to expand the Special Ops Universe with the backstory of RAW agent Himmat Singh. The teaser was released a few days back and it received a good response. Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan will join the series, alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi and KP Mukherjee. The first season was launched in 2020. 

The trailer chronicles the origin story of the agent, played by Kay Kay Menon. It goes back in time to 2001 and explores the incidents and circumstances that made Himmat Singh into the man and special agent that he is today. Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan are the new addition and they are seen in the trailer also. Kay Kay Menon has impressed his fans with his performance in the trailer. He has even changed his get up also for the role.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, the actor writes, “Special Ops 1.5 trailer. Get set to back in time and learn his story - #HimmatIsBack with #HotstarSpecials #SepcialOps 1.5. All episodes streaming from Nov 12th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is packed with all needed action. Fans also dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Waah sir ji waiting for a bang.” Another wrote, “Seems to be another Masterpiece.” Many have appreciated the trailer.  Talking about the upcoming season, Neeraj Pandey was quoted saying, “Special Ops was loved by audiences. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh. With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent.”

