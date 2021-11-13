Special Ops 1.5 Twitter Review: Fans call Kay Kay Menon show ‘terrific’
Finally #SpecialOPS completed its 9:36 am and I have already watched it as I was egarly waiting for this, @kaykaymenon02 you beauty and @AftabShivdasani good to see you in action, congratulations to entire team— Akash Mishra (@akash555mi) November 12, 2021
#SpecialOPS MUST WATCH.— MAX GOT DNF (@xConfusedSoul) November 12, 2021
best espionage series from India, none of that family man nonsense. just go for it, Kay Kay Menon never disappoints.
actually exceeded my expectations, thank you @neerajpofficial, when is season 2?
@aishsush94 completed binge watching of #SpecialOPS 1.5 and i must say u were amazing with the act and also looked very beautiful throughout— Rk (@decidenhikiya) November 12, 2021
And @kaykaymenon02 sir what a acting legend you are
I just want to see you act on screen ,you are just amazing
just finished special ops 1.5 worth watching. fast and exciting. #specialops1.5— Aniket Gaikwad (@AniketG85113245) November 12, 2021
Tweet-0043— Atul Jugran (@IamAtulJugran) November 12, 2021
Himmat Singh ...Himmat Singh kaisay bana..... excellent character base story ....absolutely loved it. Gripping...engaging...crisp....quick....could have been a bit more elaborate. But loved it. @neerajpofficial @DisneyPlusHS #SpecialOps1
#SpecialOps1— Dhiraj (@Bihari_hu_main) November 11, 2021
Just finished watching and it was just a masterpiece after all. After so many days, i got such an amazing series to watch. Excellent performance and great acting by all. Excel writing and beautiful direction. Treat to watch!!!@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/w45YbdGqMn
I was watching this series with great fear not to get disappointed but thanks to the entire team for my curiosity #SpecialOPS waiting for 3rd season.#SpecialOps1— TEJASWEE (@Tejaswee74) November 12, 2021
The mini-series also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh and Santanu Ghatak in pivotal roles.
