Special Ops 1.5 Twitter Review: Fans call Kay Kay Menon show ‘terrific’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 13, 2021 03:19 AM IST  |  1.9K
   
The much-awaited show Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, starring Kay Kay Menon was finally released on November 12 on the OTT platform. Neeraj Pandey has now come up with season 1.5 to his espionage franchise. The series is divided into four episodes that long for 170 minutes. The new season tells the gripping backstory of Kay Kay's character.
 
Shortly after its release, fans of the show gave their reviews about the Kay Kay Menon starrer on Twitter. They lauded his unmatched performance as Himmat Singh and also praised the director's brilliant attempt at securing a 'gripping' storyline. Needless to say, fans have loved the show as they have been pouring positive reviews on social media. One netizen called it a ‘well-executed spy thriller’ while another called it the 'best espionage series' the country has witnessed. A third one said,  “1.5 Starts off well on a fantastic note but then drops down in the middle as the plot becomes routine. #NeerajPandey's Structuring on a whole is good but his writing is mediocre, lacks that thrill factor even at the end. Terrific Performance from #KayKayMenon.”  
 
“Completed binge watching of #SpecialOPS 1.5 and i must say u were amazing with the act and also looked very beautiful throughout And @kaykaymenon02 sir what a acting legend you are I just want to see you act on screen ,you are just amazing,” wrote another social media user. 
 
Take a look: 
