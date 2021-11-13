Special Ops 1.5 Twitter Review: Fans call Kay Kay Menon show ‘terrific’

The much-awaited show Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, starring Kay Kay Menon was finally released on November 12 on the OTT platform. Neeraj Pandey has now come up with season 1.5 to his espionage franchise. The series is divided into four episodes that long for 170 minutes. The new season tells the gripping backstory of Kay Kay's character.

Shortly after its release, fans of the show gave their reviews about the Kay Kay Menon starrer on Twitter. They lauded his unmatched performance as Himmat Singh and also praised the director's brilliant attempt at securing a 'gripping' storyline. Needless to say, fans have loved the show as they have been pouring positive reviews on social media. One netizen called it a ‘well-executed spy thriller’ while another called it the 'best espionage series' the country has witnessed. A third one said, “1.5 Starts off well on a fantastic note but then drops down in the middle as the plot becomes routine. #NeerajPandey's Structuring on a whole is good but his writing is mediocre, lacks that thrill factor even at the end. Terrific Performance from #KayKayMenon.”

“Completed binge watching of # SpecialOPS 1.5 and i must say u were amazing with the act and also looked very beautiful throughout And @kaykaymenon02 sir what a acting legend you are I just want to see you act on screen ,you are just amazing,” wrote another social media user.

Take a look:

Finally #SpecialOPS completed its 9:36 am and I have already watched it as I was egarly waiting for this, @kaykaymenon02 you beauty and @AftabShivdasani good to see you in action, congratulations to entire team — Akash Mishra (@akash555mi) November 12, 2021

#SpecialOPS MUST WATCH.



best espionage series from India, none of that family man nonsense. just go for it, Kay Kay Menon never disappoints.



actually exceeded my expectations, thank you @neerajpofficial, when is season 2? — MAX GOT DNF (@xConfusedSoul) November 12, 2021

@aishsush94 completed binge watching of #SpecialOPS 1.5 and i must say u were amazing with the act and also looked very beautiful throughout

And @kaykaymenon02 sir what a acting legend you are

I just want to see you act on screen ,you are just amazing — Rk (@decidenhikiya) November 12, 2021

just finished special ops 1.5 worth watching. fast and exciting. #specialops1.5 — Aniket Gaikwad (@AniketG85113245) November 12, 2021

Tweet-0043

Himmat Singh ...Himmat Singh kaisay bana..... excellent character base story ....absolutely loved it. Gripping...engaging...crisp....quick....could have been a bit more elaborate. But loved it. @neerajpofficial @DisneyPlusHS #SpecialOps1 — Atul Jugran (@IamAtulJugran) November 12, 2021

#SpecialOps1



Just finished watching and it was just a masterpiece after all. After so many days, i got such an amazing series to watch. Excellent performance and great acting by all. Excel writing and beautiful direction. Treat to watch!!!@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/w45YbdGqMn — Dhiraj (@Bihari_hu_main) November 11, 2021

I was watching this series with great fear not to get disappointed but thanks to the entire team for my curiosity #SpecialOPS waiting for 3rd season.#SpecialOps1 — TEJASWEE (@Tejaswee74) November 12, 2021