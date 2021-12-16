Spend your day with dogs and we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 16, 2021 02:11 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
BLACKPINK
Spend oyur day with dogs and we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like
Advertisement

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa time and again prove that they are the best of people, musicians, singers and highly talented artists in general–so naturally, it feels like the widely-popular group has been around for ages. But to your surprise, the group only debuted back in 2016 and rose to popularity shortly after making their debut with Whistle.

 

Today, we’re helping you determine which band alum matches your personality best. Scroll down to find out!

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!