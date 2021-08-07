Spend the weekend in Paris & we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK has been in the music industry only since 2016 but it feels like the all-girl band has been in business for a decade! From collaborating with international stars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga to having their own show on Netflix, the 4-membered gang consisting Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa is taking the industry by storm and for good reasons.

Along with their massive reach through music, the girls have built a massive fandom named BLINKS, starred and been the faces of several luxury brands, and influenced their global fanbase with their trendsetting style! All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

