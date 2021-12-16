Before Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Hawkeye's Episode 5 featured THIS Easter egg

The fifth episode of Hawkeye was released a day ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The episode featured a crucial conversation between Florence Pugh's Yelena and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop during which, fans spotted a major easter egg relating to Tom Holland's film. The subtle hint made clear the connection between Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the new episode of Hawkeye, Marvel seemed to confirm the show's timeline which happens to be after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This supposed confirmation came during a quirky exchange between Yelena and Kate's characters where the former mentions some tourist attractions that she hopes to see while she is in New York. While listing out the same, Yelena mentions the "new and improved" Statue of Liberty.

For those of you who are still confused, if you have seen the trailers and promos of Spider-Man: No Way Home carefully, you probably know that a major showdown takes place at the Statue of Liberty with the addition of Captain America's shield. The promos showcase the Statue of Liberty still under construction with a bit of scaffolding around it. With Yelena's dialogue, it seemingly becomes clear that during the timeline that Hawkeye is set in, the construction work at the Statue of liberty has been finished.

Considering how Marvel fans can be, event the smallest of eater eggs can be exciting and hence the Hawkeye one is now going viral. As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film has already been released in India and is looking to have a smashing box office start after day 1.

