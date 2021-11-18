The sports you pick will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Since making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has time and again proved that they are the undeniable force of music that's taking Korean music to an international stage. After making their debut with Whistle, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have quickly climbed their way to the top and left no opportunity unturned to make their global mark. In 2018, they made history at Coachella as the first-ever all-girl Korean group to take the stage.

Be it international collaborations or appearances on talk shows, the girls have only just begun. If you're wondering which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like, scroll down and find out.

