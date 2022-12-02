Spotify acknowledges errors in Spotify Wrapped 2022 for ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’, BTS’s Jungkook in the top 10
As Spotify Wrapped 2022 announced the error in ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’, the list got revised. BTS’s JungKook gets added to the top 10.
After many fans complained, Spotify admitted on December 2, 2022, that there was an error in Spotify’s Wrapped List of 2022. It was with regards to ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’. Spotify had earlier released its annual Spotify Wrapped 2022. Now that the list has been revised, BTS’ Jungkook makes it into the top 10 K-pop Artists of the Year.
Spotify Wrapped 2022- ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’
Earlier, Spotify Wrapped 2022 had announced the list of ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’. And the list featured the following artists:
TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ENHYPEN
- ITZY
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
Now, with an error, Spotify has updated the list. Jungkook of BTS is ranked ninth, while G-IDLE is ranked tenth.He is the only solo artist to make it into the top 10 of this category. Here is the updated list:
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ENHYPEN
- ITZY
- JungKook
- (G)-IDLE
Spotify’s Tweet:
Spotify took to Twitter on December 2, 2022, to inform the fans about the error. They tweeted and admitted the mistake. They told the fans that the mistake is corrected and that they join in celebrating the achievements of BTS.
