Spotify acknowledges errors in Spotify Wrapped 2022 for ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’, BTS’s Jungkook in the top 10

After many fans complained, Spotify admitted on December 2, 2022, that there was an error in Spotify’s Wrapped List of 2022 . It was with regards to ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’. Spotify had earlier released its annual Spotify Wrapped 2022. Now that the list has been revised, BTS’ Jungkook makes it into the top 10 K-pop Artists of the Year.

Earlier, Spotify Wrapped 2022 had announced the list of ‘Top K-pop Artists of 2022’. And the list featured the following artists:

TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER ENHYPEN ITZY (G)I-DLE Red Velvet

Now, with an error, Spotify has updated the list. Jungkook of BTS is ranked ninth, while G-IDLE is ranked tenth.He is the only solo artist to make it into the top 10 of this category. Here is the updated list:

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER ENHYPEN ITZY JungKook (G)-IDLE

Spotify’s Tweet: