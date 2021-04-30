Spotify launches campaign for gender equality in music industry; Red Velvet's Wendy represents South Korea

The world's largest music streaming platform, Spotify, announced that it will launch an "EQUAL" campaign for gender equality in the music industry.

On April 30, Spotify officially announced the commencement of its EQUAL Music Program that aims at fostering equality for women in the music industry. The program is based off of its campaign with the same name that the music streaming platform introduced last month; on the occasion of International Women's Day. Thirty-five international female musicians will receive playlist support, marketing and more for the next year. These female musicians were picked from across 35 international markets, spanning across more than 50 countries. According to Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's latest study, as cited by Spotify, the proportion of female artists in the Billboard Hot 100 year-end charts from 2012 to 2020 was only 21.6 percent.

Red Velvet's Wendy, who recently made her debut as a solo artist, joined the campaign as the first Korean female artist to represent the country in the campaign. She described her participation in the campaign to be meaningful to her personally. "I hope that everyone will work together so that the diverse voices of artists in the music industry around the world can go higher and further."

Spotify has a long history of initiatives to support female creators. In the words of the Spotify's vice president, global co-head of music Marian Dicus, EQUAL is but "one piece of more work that needs to happen". We can therefore most definitely hope to see more necessary changes in the industry in terms of equality in the future.

What are your opinions on this campaign? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×